Tom Hughes joins Sky’s A Discovery Of Witches for second series

The English actor will play a playwright, poet and translator.

Victoria star Tom Hughes has joined the cast of A Discovery Of Witches for the vampire drama’s second series.

The actor and model will debut as Kit Marlowe, an English playwright, poet and translator of the Elizabethan era.

Hughes is best known for starring as Prince Albert alongside his girlfriend Jenna Coleman in ITV’s flagship royal drama, and is the first of a clutch of new names to be announced.

🚨 CASTING NEWS 🚨 Hey @ADiscoveryOfWTV fans. Want to know who’s going to play Kit Marlowe in S2? @teresapalmer’s going to tell you… NOW! #ADiscoveryOfWitches pic.twitter.com/a106xgLyNp — Sky One (@SkyOne) August 2, 2019

The Sky original series, which is adapted from the novel by Deborah Harkness, follows Diana Bishop, played by Teresa Palmer, a historian and witch who finds a bewitched manuscript in Oxford’s famous Bodleian Library.

Hughes said: “I’m looking forward to stepping into Deborah’s fantastical world to play such a fascinating man as Kit Marlowe.

“With a rich history to draw from, Kit’s darkness and mercurial nature will be a delight to delve in to.”

Tom Hughes co-stars with his girlfriend Jenna Coleman in Victoria (Ian West/PA)

The 34-year-old, from Chester, Cheshire, also starred as young MI5 operative Joe Lambe in BBC Two series The Game.

A Discovery Of Witches will be available on Sky One and streaming service Now TV from next year.

