Ed Sheeran thanks fans after breaking tour record

2nd Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The Divide tour is the highest grossing of all time.

Ed Sheeran doubles his wealth

Ed Sheeran has thanked his fans after breaking a tour record set by U2.

The singer said he will never forget his Divide tour, which is now the most attended and highest grossing of all time.

He wrote on Instagram: “Today the Divide tour broke the all time tour record set by U2.

“It’s now the most attended and highest grossing tour of all time.

“Thanks so much for each and every one of you who have come to a show. 12 shows left, will never forget it x.”

The Divide Tour launched on March 16, 2017 and is due to end on August 26 at Chantry Park in Ipswich.

He will have spent 893 days on the road, compared to the 760 days U2 toured.

Sheeran also bested U2’s attendance record of 7.3 million on May 24 in France with a total attendance of 7,315,970.

He has been riding high in the charts, enjoying a number one album with his latest offering No.6 Collaborations Project, which features music with Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars and Eminem among others.

Last month he scored a chart double when both his album and single Beautiful People landed the top spot.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

This proposed ‘cliff hotel’ in Norway has the scariest swimming pool you’ve ever seen

The cool girl’s guide to wearing lace
The cool girl’s guide to wearing lace

‘I find showing my sexuality empowering,’ says Rita Ora as she lands a major new fashion role
‘I find showing my sexuality empowering,’ says Rita Ora as she lands a major new fashion role

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Breastfeeding Week: Why mums-to-be are now expressing milk before their baby is even born

Breastfeeding Week: Why mums-to-be are now expressing milk before their baby is even born
With Yara Shahidi as its new face, Coach wants to be the go-to brand for young people

With Yara Shahidi as its new face, Coach wants to be the go-to brand for young people
Emma Willis: ‘I have footage of my babies coming out, and I watch it frequently’

Emma Willis: ‘I have footage of my babies coming out, and I watch it frequently’
Love Island’s Curtis introduces Maura to his Strictly star brother AJ

Love Island’s Curtis introduces Maura to his Strictly star brother AJ
Love Island’s Curtis introduces Maura to his Strictly star brother AJ

This proposed ‘cliff hotel’ in Norway has the scariest swimming pool you’ve ever seen