Ed Sheeran thanks fans after breaking tour record

The Divide tour is the highest grossing of all time.

Ed Sheeran has thanked his fans after breaking a tour record set by U2.

The singer said he will never forget his Divide tour, which is now the most attended and highest grossing of all time.

He wrote on Instagram: “Today the Divide tour broke the all time tour record set by U2.

“It’s now the most attended and highest grossing tour of all time.

“Thanks so much for each and every one of you who have come to a show. 12 shows left, will never forget it x.”

The Divide Tour launched on March 16, 2017 and is due to end on August 26 at Chantry Park in Ipswich.

He will have spent 893 days on the road, compared to the 760 days U2 toured.

Sheeran also bested U2’s attendance record of 7.3 million on May 24 in France with a total attendance of 7,315,970.

He has been riding high in the charts, enjoying a number one album with his latest offering No.6 Collaborations Project, which features music with Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars and Eminem among others.

Last month he scored a chart double when both his album and single Beautiful People landed the top spot.

© Press Association 2019