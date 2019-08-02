Buffy star Eliza Dushku and husband welcome baby son

The actress’s husband showed off their new addition in a picture mimicking the Lion King.

Buffy The Vampire Slayer star Eliza Dushku has welcomed her first child with husband Peter Palandjian.

The actress, 38 shared a picture of Palandjian holding up their new addition – called Philip – in a Lion King style on Instagram.

She wrote: “Our BABY = #Bourne. Can you feel the love, Philip ‘Bourne’!?”

She thanked her fans for “all this love”.

In the comments under her post, Palandjian wrote: “Mother & wife goddess & always best friend. Thank you my love for our beautiful boy Bourne!”

Dushku, who is also known for roles in Buffy spin-off Angels and TV series Dollhouse and Tru Calling, did not reveal when the baby was born.

She said in February that she was expecting a baby with real estate chief executive Palandjian, 55, who she married last year.

