Kelly Brook jokes ex-boyfriend Jason Statham was ‘skint’ when she dated him

The model and actress appeared to squirm when her famous ex was referred to as a ‘multi-millionaire’ on a radio show.

Kelly Brook has joked that her former boyfriend Jason Statham was “skint” when she dated him.

The model and TV star appeared to squirm when Statham was mentioned on the Heart FM Breakfast Show by Ashley Roberts, who referred to the Hobbs and Shaw star as a “multi-millionaire action hero with a supermodel fiancee and the star of one of the biggest franchise films in the world”.

Groaning loudly, Brook interrupted: “Ugh, can we just stop? These are all the things you do not want to hear about an ex-boyfriend.”

In a video clip from the radio programme, Brook pretended to shoot herself in the head, her fingers as a gun.

Roberts, seemingly unaware of Brook’s past romance with the actor, said: “Wait, catch me up, you dated him?”

Brook said, laughing: “Let’s not go there Ashley, he was skint when I was there. Trust me.”

She added: “Life’s moved on – look where I am now!”

Kelly Brook and Jason Statham in 1999 (Toby Melville/PA)

Brook, 39, and Statham, 52, were in a relationship for seven years until they split in 2004.

He is now engaged to supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, with whom he has a son.

Brook, who also previously dated the likes of Hollywood star Billy Zane and rugby players Thom Evans and Danny Cipriani, is currently in a relationship with model Jeremy Parisi.

