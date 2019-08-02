Witness changes story and says she did not see ASAP Rocky hit man with bottle

A witness in the ASAP Rocky assault case has revised her story from initial police reports, giving evidence in a Swedish court that she did not actually see the American rapper hitting a man with a bottle.

The young woman and her friend, giving evidence anonymously, were questioned via video link on Friday at Stockholm District Court.

Renee Black, mother of ASAP Rocky arrives at court (Fredrik Persson/AP)

The third day of a trial where the rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, and two other suspects are accused by prosecutors of beating 19-year old Mustafa Jafari, will focus on witness evidence, including the rapper’s bodyguard.

Whether or not Mr Jafari, who got into an argument with Mayers’ entourage in Stockholm on June 30, was hit with parts or a whole bottle has become one of the key issues at the trial.

