Frost yourselves! How To Lose A Guy In Ten Days reboot in the works

2nd Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The original romcom starred Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey.

Fool’s Gold European Premiere – London

A reboot of How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days is in the works, it has been announced.

The 2003 romantic comedy starred Kate Hudson as a magazine journalist tasked with writing a piece on how to drive a man away.

Matthew McConaughey starred as an advertising executive who takes a bet that he can make any woman fall in love with him in 10 days.

Writer Guy Branum, who previously worked on The Mindy Project, confirmed he was working on the retooling as a TV series for new streaming service Quibi.

He tweeted: “We were all certain you could not make a good romantic comedy anymore because print media is dead and RomCom ladies have to work at magazines, but against the tides of history, Quibi & Paramount have agreed to let me re-write How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days.

“I will be observing and consulting numerous photos of shirtless Matthew McConaughey to properly research this task.”

© Press Association 2019

