Richard E Grant reunited with Jack & Sarah co-star Samantha Mathis

2nd Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The pair appeared together in the 1995 film.

Richard E Grant has reunited with Samantha Mathis 25 years after they starred together in Jack & Sarah.

The Oscar nominee went to see his former co-star in a preview of her new play Make Believe at the Second Stage Theatre in New York.

He posted a photo of the two of them together next to a still of them in the 1995 film, about an American woman who becomes a nanny for a British widower.

Grant wrote on Twitter: “Reunion with @samanthamathis, 25 years after we made JACK & SARAH together in the last century!

“Searing performance in her new play #MakeBelieve@2STNYC now previewing off Broadway.”

Mathis replied: “Thank you Richard! It was such a lovely reunion, and Thank you for coming to see us!”

Jack & Sarah, written and directed by Tim Sullivan, also starred Dame Judi Dench, Dame Eileen Atkins, Sir Ian McKellen, Cherie Lunghi and Imogen Stubbs.

© Press Association 2019

