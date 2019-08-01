Colin Firth wages war in tense first trailer for Sam Mendes’s 1917

1st Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The film is the director’s first since 2015’s Skyfall.

Two young soldiers are tasked with saving the lives of some 1,600 men in the first trailer for Sam Mendes’s forthcoming First World War epic 1917.

The tense two-minute teaser sees Colin Firth’s commander charge Game Of Thrones star Dean-Charles Chapman and Captain Fantastic’s George MacKay with an important mission.

Playing Blake and Schofield respectively, the pair must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack on a battalion – in which Blake’s brother is enlisted.

Firth warns the pair: “If you fail, it will be a massacre.”

In another scene, Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch issues a sombre declaration.

“There is only one way this war ends… Last man standing,” he says.

Skyfall and Spectre director Mendes has also reportedly recruited Andrew Scott and Richard Madden to the cast.

Filming of 1917
Actors on the set of Sam Mendes’s 1917 in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mendes, who recently won both an Olivier and Tony award for directing Jez Butterworth’s play The Ferryman, penned the screenplay with Krysty Wilson-Cairns, the writer behind Penny Dreadful.

He produced 1917 with Pippa Harris via the pair’s Neal Street Productions studio for DreamWorks Pictures.

The film will be released on January 10.

Love Island's Curtis introduces Maura to his Strictly star brother AJ
Maura Higgins: Tommy and Molly-Mae should have won Love Island
Love Island winners Amber and Greg touch down in the UK with co-stars

Emma Willis: 'I have footage of my babies coming out, and I watch it frequently'

Here's how Red Rock filmed last night's SHOCKING explosion scene

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

