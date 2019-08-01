Amanda Holden warns fans to avoid website using her name to sell diet products

The Keto Pure website claims Holden spent ‘two years developing a line of highly potent and effective diet and wellness products’.

Amanda Holden has warned fans to avoid a website she said is using her name to sell diet products.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 48, said the site claimed she was behind a range of “highly potent and effective diet and wellness products”.

In a post to her 2 million Twitter followers, Holden said she had not partnered with the diet business, called Keto Pure, nor had she consented to have her name appear on its site.

She warned fans to stay clear or risk falling victim to the “scam”.

I have been made aware that a company is using my name (amongst many others) to sell a Keto Diet. I have not given consent for this and have no partnership with this company. This is a scam!! So please be careful and do not sign up to this as they will take your money. pic.twitter.com/xpZxejTKof — Amanda Holden (@AmandaHolden) August 1, 2019

She said: “I have been made aware that a company is using my name (amongst many others) to sell a Keto Diet. I have not given consent for this and have no partnership with this company.

“This is a scam!! So please be careful and do not sign up to this as they will take your money.”

The Keto, or Ketogenic diet, is a low-carb and high-fat regime that shares many similarities with the more popular Atkins diet.

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby and Towie star Gemma Collins have also been targeted by fraudsters in recent months.

One site for Purefit Keto claimed 38-year-old Willoughby had taken the fat-burning product to slim down.

Holly Willoughby has also been targeted by fraudsters (Ian West/PA)

Holden also posted a screenshot from the Keto Pure site, which claimed she had spent “the past two years developing a line of highly potent and effective diet and wellness products”.

The description marketed the diet plan as an alternative to “plastic surgery, expensive meal plans and endless hours in the gym”.

The site also included an apparently fake quote from the TV star, which said: “I want every woman to be confident about her figure.

“The modern woman simply doesn’t have the resources, be it time, money, or both, to maintain the body she had in her twenties.”

Holden’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

© Press Association 2019