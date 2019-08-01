In Pictures: Best of British on show at Countryfile Live

Presenters of the hit BBC show joined fans for the event.

Countryfile fans have descended on Oxfordshire’s spectacular Blenheim Palace to celebrate all things nature.

Running across four days, Countryfile Live will see visitors take part in a range of outdoor pursuits and meet the stars of the popular BBC show – all the while hoping the weather holds out.

Here’s a look at some highlights as the festival got under way:

BBC Countryfile presenters (left to right) Adam Henson, Anita Rani, John Craven, Tom Heap, Joe Crowley, Charlotte Smith and Ellie Harrison were on hand to meet fans of the popular show (Steve Parsons/PA)

Long-serving presenter Craven was delighted to have a pub named after him (Steve Parsons/PA)

A dressage display (Steve Parsons/P{A)

Taking to the water for paddle-boarding and kayaking (Steve Parsons/PA)

A Mini Countryman takes on a obstacle course (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Hawking Centre team put on a falconry display (Steve Parsons/PA)

Dancing around the May Pole (Steve Parsons/PA)

Meeting the livestock on show (Steve Parsons/PA)

Ollie Ollerton, host of SAS Who Dare Wins, was among the celebrity guests (Steve Parsons/PA)

Children try their hand at fishing (Steve Parsons/PA)

© Press Association 2019