YouTube sensation Saffron Barker: Strictly is such a dream for me

The teenager has a huge following on social media.

Saffron Barker has said it is “such a dream” to take part in Strictly Come Dancing but admitted she has “a lot to live up to” following the success of fellow YouTuber Joe Sugg last year.

Barker, 19, is the fourth contestant to be announced for the show, joining footballer David James, comedian Chris Ramsey and EastEnders star Emma Barton.

She was unveiled on the Heart Breakfast show by former contestant Ashley Roberts, and told the former Pussycat Doll: “I am so excited I can’t even tell you. This is such a dream for me.

“I’m also very nervous but I just can’t wait for it to actually start and I’ve had to hold this in for such a long time now, I’m so excited it’s announced.”

Barker said she was excited about “everything” to do with the show but added: “I’m actually most excited to find out my partner, although I know I’ve still got to wait another month to find out my partner.

“But just to get started, learning a new skill obviously. Like, how cool to say you can do Latin and ballroom? And obviously all the glitz and glam.”

Sugg was the first YouTube star to take part in the show and was a runner-up after making it to the final.

Barker said: “I’m excited to follow in his footsteps. He done absolutely amazing… I’ve got a lot to live up to.”

Sugg found romance on the show with his Strictly partner Dianne Buswell, but Barker, who confirmed she is “very” single, said she will be concentrating on her training.

She said: “You know what, I haven’t even really thought about that.

“Obviously I want to meet my partner and have the best time and everything else, but I’m just so focused on working hard.”

Barker has found fame on YouTube, where she has more than two million subscribers.

Many of her videos focus on make-up and beauty but she also completes a number of challenges on the channel, such as swapping diets with her grandmother for a day, swapping morning routines with her father, eating only red food for 24 hours and blindfold taste tests.

She celebrated her 19th birthday last week and shared a 17-minute video detailing how she spent her day.

Before she started her YouTube career, Barker was part of the girlband Born2Blush.

They released single 24seven in 2015.

Barker’s brothers Casey and Jed are also YouTubers and often feature their sister in their videos.

