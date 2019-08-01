Leon Bridges: I needed alcohol to perform but I was never an alcoholic

1st Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The US soul artist said close friends had helped him cut back on his drinking.

Graham Norton Show

American soul singer Leon Bridges has said he needed alcohol to perform live – but denied he was ever an alcoholic.

The Texan singer-songwriter said that at his worst he was drinking between five and 10 shots as well as a beer each day.

The 30-year-old told ES Magazine he had only used alcohol to make himself “less self-aware” when he was on stage.

Barack and Michelle Obama
Leon Bridges said alcohol made him less self-aware (Isabel Infantes/PA)

However, the Grammy-nominee said a tight friendship group had helped him overcome his dependence, and he had subsequently cut back on the amount of whisky he asks for on his rider.

He told the magazine: “I wouldn’t call myself an alcoholic, but for me, I couldn’t perform without drinking because it made me less self-aware when I was on stage.

“It was just one of those things that, with the lifestyle, was just so easy, like, to drink every day.

“When I was out it was usually five to 10 shots, a beer, and that was happening every day. Maybe a couple of shots before the show, then after the show, more drinking. Then when I’m at home, more.

Obamas to produce podcast with Spotify
Leon Bridges played for Barack Obama at the White House (Chris Jackson/PA)

“So I made new rules when I was like, okay, don’t drink during the week.

“Because there have been moments in the past when I’d literally get drunk, and get super emotional and start bawling, because I’m bottling up all this anxiety because of all my insecurities.”

Bridges shot to fame with his 2015 debut album Coming Home and has since toured with Mumford & Sons.

He was one of a clutch of musicians chosen to perform for Barack Obama at the White House.

However, he hinted that he viewed current president Donald Trump less favourably.

He said: “No one cared about politics until the orange man, I miss a president who can dance, or who had flavour.

“I’ve never been huge into politics, you know what I’m saying? But it’s crazy that I was able to play for and meet the first black president.”

The full interview appears in this week’s edition of ES Magazine, out now.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Rufus Sewell and Kaya Scodelario to star in Agatha Christie drama The Pale Horse

Emmerdale stars Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden welcome third baby
Emmerdale stars Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden welcome third baby

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Disney star Cameron Boyce died from epilepsy, coroner says

Disney star Cameron Boyce died from epilepsy, coroner says
Maura Higgins: Tommy and Molly-Mae should have won Love Island

Maura Higgins: Tommy and Molly-Mae should have won Love Island
Love Island winners Amber and Greg touch down in the UK with co-stars

Love Island winners Amber and Greg touch down in the UK with co-stars
It’s Harry Potter’s birthday: 9 perfect places to celebrate

It’s Harry Potter’s birthday: 9 perfect places to celebrate
It’s Harry Potter’s birthday: 9 perfect places to celebrate

Rufus Sewell and Kaya Scodelario to star in Agatha Christie drama The Pale Horse