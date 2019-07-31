Ariana Grande says working with her idol Jim Carrey was ‘a dream’

31st Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The singer will appear on the next season of Kidding.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande has said appearing in Jim Carrey’s TV show Kidding was “the most special experience of my life”.

The US songstress, who is a huge fan of the comic actor, posted a photograph on social media of the pair after she shot a small part.

She said it was “a DREAM of an experience”.

Grande, 26, told her 161 million followers on Instagram: “There aren’t words.

View this post on Instagram

there aren’t words. ☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️i’ve been staring at my screen and no words do this moment justice. thankful for the most special experience of my life. nothing is crazier than getting to work with and spend time with someone whom you’ve idolized and adored since before you could speak. actually, what’s even crazier is discovering that person to be more special and warm and generous in person than you ever could’ve imagined. i get to make a tiny appearance on the hilarious and deeply moving show Kidding next season. this was a DREAM of an experience. thank you thank you thank you Jim and thank you Dave for having me. i have so much more to say but words actually can’t …. cover it.

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

“I’ve been staring at my screen and no words do this moment justice. Thankful for the most special experience of my life.

“Nothing is crazier than getting to work with and spend time with someone whom you’ve idolized and adored since before you could speak.

“Actually, what’s even crazier is discovering that person to be more special and warm and generous in person than you ever could’ve imagined.”

The singer – who has a tattoo inspired by Carrey’s film The Truman Show – went on: “I get to make a tiny appearance on the hilarious and deeply moving show Kidding next season.

“This was a DREAM of an experience. Thank you thank you thank you Jim and thank you Dave for having me.

“I have so much more to say but words actually can’t …. cover it.”

The singer has previously revealed she is a big admirer of Carrey, 57, and that she had the username “jimcarreyfan42” as a child.

Earlier this year she shared pictures of the actor and one of his quotes about depression and he replied saying: “I feel blessed to have such a gifted admirer.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Margot Robbie dazzles in plunging burnt orange gown at Tarantino premiere

Emmerdale stars Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden welcome third baby
Emmerdale stars Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden welcome third baby

It’s Harry Potter’s birthday: 9 perfect places to celebrate
It’s Harry Potter’s birthday: 9 perfect places to celebrate

Maura Higgins: Tommy and Molly-Mae should have won Love Island

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Love Island’s previous winners – where are they now?

Love Island’s previous winners – where are they now?
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Meghan is launching a fashion collection: 5 items we hope to see in the range

Meghan is launching a fashion collection: 5 items we hope to see in the range
Love Island winners Amber and Greg touch down in the UK with co-stars

Love Island winners Amber and Greg touch down in the UK with co-stars
Love Island winners Amber and Greg touch down in the UK with co-stars

Margot Robbie dazzles in plunging burnt orange gown at Tarantino premiere