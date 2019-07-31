Emma Barton: From Walford to Strictly dancefloor

31st Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The actress started playing Honey Mitchell in 2005.

Emma Barton

Actress Emma Barton, who will be among the contestants vying for the Glitterball on Strictly Come Dancing this year, made her name in EastEnders.

The Portsmouth-born actress, 42, first appeared as Honey Mitchell on the BBC soap in 2005.

She left in 2008 and, after briefly reprising the role in 2014, became an Albert Square regular again in 2015.

Barton, who graduated from Guildford School of Acting, has also appeared in television roles including Spooks, Doctors and Who Needs Enemies.

Emma Barton
Emma Barton (Ian West/PA)

The actress, who was once married to a lawyer, has also appeared in pantomimes and performed in the UK tour of One Man, Two Guvnors.

She also starred as Roxie Hart in the West End production of Chicago.

Earlier this year Barton joined other EastEnders stars in running the London Marathon to raise money for a dementia charity.

Emma Barton ran the marathon
Team Barbara’s Revolutionaries: Jamie Borthwick, Jake Wood, Kellie Shirley, Tanya Franks, Scott Mitchell, Emma Barton, Natalie Cassidy and Adam Woodyatt (Steven Paston/PA)

EastEnders legend Dame Barbara Windsor was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2014.

