Comedy star Chris Ramsey set to tackle the Strictly ballroom

31st Jul 19 | Entertainment News

Strictly Come Dancing 2019

One of comedy’s rising stars Chris Ramsey is set to become a household name when he takes to the dancefloor on Strictly Come Dancing.

The comic is already a familiar face to many, after co-presenting I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp. He hosted the spin-off show alongside Joe Swash, Vicky Pattison and Stacey Solomon in 2016.

But the 32-year-old has many other credits to his name.

Ramsey once considered becoming a college lecturer but he was also drawn to comedy, and in 2007 gave it a shot at an open-mic night.

Three years later he was starring in his first solo stand-up show.

The following year he took his second stand-up show, Offermation, to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe where it was nominated for an award.

Ramsey’s brand of humour went down a storm with fans and led to him landing roles on programmes such as Mock The Week and Never Mind The Buzzcocks.

The South Shields-born star has also performed at the Royal Variety Performance and Live At The Apollo, and has been a regular on Celebrity Juice. 

Ramsey also acts, and appeared in comedy series Hebburn from 2012 to 2013.

In 2017 he landed his own Comedy Central programme – The Chris Ramsey Show.

He is married to singer and actress Rosie Winter.

The couple have a son together.

