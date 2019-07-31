Mario Lopez apologises over children’s gender identity remarks

31st Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The former Saved By The Bell star said his comments were ‘ignorant and insensitive’.

People Mario Lopez

US TV presenter Mario Lopez has apologised for comments he made about children’s gender identity.

The Extra presenter, who was recently named a host of Access Hollywood, told conservative commentator Candace Owens that it is “dangerous” and “alarming” for parents to honour the wishes of young children who identify with a gender other than the one assigned at birth.

The former Saved By The Bell star said in a statement released by his publicist that his remarks were “ignorant and insensitive”.

Lopez said the backlash has brought on a “deeper understanding” of how “hurtful” his remarks were.

He outraged many when he told Owens on her PragerU YouTube show that, like Owens, he is “blown away” when parents tolerate very young children who make gender determinations at such a ripe age.

© Press Association 2019

