Full list of Tony Awards won by Harold Prince
The Broadway director and producer has died aged 91.
A list of Tony Awards won by Harold Prince who has died aged 91.
He was honoured for both producing and directing as well as with special awards.
For a period in the 1960s, separate Tony Awards were given for best producer.
Years listed are when the awards were given, not necessarily when the shows opened on Broadway.
The Pajama Game (1954) — best musical
Damn Yankees (1955) — best musical
Fiorello! (1960) — best musical, tied with “The Sound of Music”
A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum (1963) — best musical
A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum (1963) — producer
Fiddler On The Roof (1965) — best musical
Fiddler On The Roof (1965) — producer
Cabaret (1967) — best musical
Cabaret (1967) — director-musical
Company (1971) — best musical
Company (1971) — director-musical
Follies (1972) — director-musical, co-directed with Michael Bennett
Fiddler On The Roof (1972) — special award on becoming the longest-running show in Broadway history.
A Little Night Music (1973) — best musical
Candide (1974) — special award for outstanding contribution to the artistic development of the musical theatre.
Sweeney Todd (1979) — best musical
Sweeney Todd (1979) — director-musical
Evita (1980) — director-musical
The Phantom Of The Opera (1988) — director-musical
Show Boat (1995) — director-musical
2006 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre
