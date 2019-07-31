Cardi B postpones gig after ‘unverified threat’ made

31st Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The artist had already rehearsed and fans were queuing up when the show was cancelled.

Wireless Festival 2019 – Day 1

Rapper Cardi B postponed a concert following what police described as an unverified threat to the Grammy-winning artist.

A post on her Twitter account offered an apology to fans about Tuesday’s planned show at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, saying: “My safety and your safety first.”

The post said Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, had earlier rehearsed at the arena.

Concertgoers were queuing to get in on Tuesday night when they were told of the postponement.

Indianapolis police said the investigation is ongoing.

The department posted on Twitter that there was an “unverified threat to the artist”, but no immediate threat to public safety.

Bankers Life Fieldhouse said in a statement the show was postponed due to “circumstances beyond anyone’s control.”

The concert has been rescheduled for September 11.

© Press Association 2019

