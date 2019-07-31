In Pictures: Love Island winners smitten as they arrive home

31st Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The final four couples were greeted by friends, family and fans at Stansted Airport.

Love Island 2019

Love Island’s winning couple Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea were greeted by friends and family as they arrived back on home soil.

The couple were joined by the other three final couples from the Virgin Media Two show as they landed at Stansted Airport where crowds were gathering to congratulate them.

Runners-up Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague, as well as Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard and India Reynolds and Ovie Soko, were all looking happy and relaxed as they made their way through the airport.

Love Island 2019
Love Island winners Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea arrive at Stansted Airport (Yui Mok/PA)
Love Island 2019
Family and friends greet Love Island winner Greg O’Shea (second left) (Yui Mok/PA)
Love Island 2019
Family and friends greet Greg O’Shea and Amber Gill (Yui Mok/PA)
Love Island 2019
Ovie Soko and India Reynolds arrive home (Yui Mok/PA)
Love Island 2019
Love Island runners up Tommy Fury and Molly Mae Hague (Yui Mok/PA)
Love Island 2019
Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard share a kiss as they arrive at Stansted (Yui Mok/PA)
Love Island 2019
Family and friends of Love Island runner up Molly Mae Hague pose for a picture as they wait for her arrival at Stansted (Yui Mok/PA)

It was announced that next year there will be two series of Love Island.



Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan's outfit compare?
Rufus Sewell and Kaya Scodelario to star in Agatha Christie drama The Pale Horse
Margot Robbie dazzles in plunging burnt orange gown at Tarantino premiere

Love Island's previous winners – where are they now?

Meet the influencer-approved Danish 'It' bag brand

Love Island winners Amber and Greg touch down in the UK with co-stars

