Love Island winners Amber and Greg touch down in the UK with co-stars

The couple were greeted by their friends and family after a summer in Majorca.

Love Island winners Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea have touched down in the UK after scooping the £50,000 prize.

The couple were greeted by a crowd of around 120 family members and friends as well as press as they arrived at Stansted Airport.

Amber and Greg were joined by their fellow finalists Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury, India Reynolds, Ovie Soko, Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard, all of whom were in good spirits as they prepared to return home.

WE'VE GOT A TEXT! ???? The #LoveIsland finalists touched down at London Stansted Airport! We were here to welcome the winners, Amber & Greg and the final couples as they embark on post-villa life! #LoveIsland2019 #LoveIslandFinal #welcomeback pic.twitter.com/2TC7E1gXPZ — London Stansted Airport (@STN_Airport) July 31, 2019

Amber’s family huddled with fellow champion Greg’s childhood friends, who waved an Irish flag and chanted the rugby player’s name.

Her relatives cheered as the tearful beauty therapist ran towards them after emerging from the international arrivals gate.

Runner-up Molly-Mae’s family wore t-shirts emblazoned with the her face and the words “Team Molly-Mae”.

Meanwhile, Ovie’s family opted for bucket hats, cheering the basketball player’s catchphrase, “message”, which he became known for shouting whenever the islanders received a text during their time in the villa.

Love Island winners Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea arrive at Stansted Airport in Essex following the final of the reality TV show (Yui Mok/PA)

Maura’s mother and father waited wearing t-shirts that read “#fannyflutters”, in reference to one the Irish grid girl’s most memorable catchphrases.

Before the Love Island stars arrived, Amber’s best friend said that she knew Amber would win the series.

Talking to PA ahead of Amber’s arrival, Brogan Wilkin said of her friend’s win: “It was mad, like, but I had a feeling… I took her to the audition in Manchester, but as soon as we were going I was like ‘you are going to win’. She’s just got that personality. She’s just the best, honestly.”

Greg’s cousin Kelvin Brown said that he is not surprised that Greg won the series, and has given Amber his seal of approval.

Curtis Pritchard and the other islanders arriving in London (Curtis Pritchard/Instagram)

He told PA: “I wouldn’t say I was shocked, because actually I backed him the week before, he came across so well, that’s it. He came across like he is outside the villa, he’s a normal guy and a gent, that’s how he he is.”

Of Amber, he said: “You can see they were easily compatible, Amber’s a great girl and Greg’s just a chilled guy and he came in at the right time, obviously.

“She seems to be very easygoing and very easy to get on with, and you can see that when the parents came in, so I’m looking forward to seeing her in Limerick.”

They’ve not stopped smiling since they first set eyes on each other… Amber and Greg are your #LoveIsland 2019 winners! ?????? pic.twitter.com/3pEd9nbMGc — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 29, 2019

This made it the most watched Love Island final ever and the most watched episode of the series, which has been a ratings triumph for the youth-skewing channel.

They are the first winning pair who have not been together for the majority of the series.

Greg only entered the villa in the July 16 episode as the very last bombshell of the two-month series.

Prior to that, Amber had been involved with Michael Griffiths, who dumped her for Joanna Chimonides earlier in the series.