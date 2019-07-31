Stacey Dooley and Lorraine Kelly to join UK Drag Race for Snatch Game

31st Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The challenge sees drag queens impersonate living or dead pop culture figures.

Stacey Dooley and Lorraine Kelly will appear as celebrity guests on the UK version of RuPaul’s Drag Race, it has been confirmed.

The TV stars will join the show for the popular challenge Snatch Game, which tests drag queens’ skills at impersonating famous figures in pop culture.

Kelly said: “It was hilarious! I had such good fun. I am in awe of every single one of the queens.”

Dooley added: “I had the most incredible time. Didn’t know what to expect.

“They were magic all of them. So impressive. It was brilliant.”

The anticipated series is the first UK version of the hit US show, which seeks out a “Drag Queen Superstar”.

Maisie Williams, Geri Horner, Jade Thirlwall, Michaela Coel, Andrew Garfield, Cheryl and Twiggy have previously been announced as celebrity guest judges joining RuPaul and Michelle Visage for one episode each alongside Graham Norton and Alan Carr, who will be on rotating judging duties.

Love Island star Curtis Pritchard and his brother, the Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ Pritchard, will join musician MNEK as Drag Race superstar coaches.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will be on iPlayer in the autumn.

