Disney star Cameron Boyce died from epilepsy, coroner says

The 20-year-old died at his home in North Hollywood earlier this month.

Disney star Cameron Boyce died suddenly from epilepsy, a coroner has said.

The 20-year-old actor, known for his roles in the Disney Channel franchise Descendants and TV show Jessie, died after being found unconscious at his home in North Hollywood on July 6.

His family said at the time that he had suffered a seizure as a result of “an ongoing medical condition”.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said Boyce’s cause of death had been determined, calling it a “sudden unexpected death in epilepsy”.

A post-mortem was carried out on July 8 but further testing was needed to establish the cause of death.

His manner of death was “natural”, the coroner said.

Boyce was born in California and was also known for his humanitarian work.

He played Luke Ross in Jessie, and Carlos in Descendants, the TV movie series.

Appearing on screen from a young age, his other credits included Mirrors, Eagle Eye, and Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2.

Following his death, co-stars including Dove Cameron, Adam Sandler, Salma Hayek and Debby Ryan paid tribute, while his family said they were “utterly heartbroken”.

