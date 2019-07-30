Brad Pitt: I haven’t read a review in nearly 20 years

30th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The A-lister was speaking at the premiere of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.

Brad Pitt says he has not read a review of one of his own films for nearly two decades.

The Hollywood star’s turn in Quentin Tarantino’s ninth film, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, has been largely praised by critics.

But speaking at the film’s UK premiere in London’s Leicester Square, the actor said he had ignored reviews since 2002.

Brad Pitt at the Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood UK premiere (Isabel Infantes/PA)

He said: “Truthfully I haven’t read a review since, I don’t know, ’02.

“But I have my own gauge and I think it’s a pretty damn good film. I’m really proud to be a part of it.

“Any time you work with Tarantino you know it’s going to be something fresh and original.”

Pitt, 55, stars alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, 44, in the portrayal of 60s Hollywood, set against the backdrop of the Charles Manson murders.

DiCaprio plays TV star Rick Dalton and Pitt plays his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth.

Pitt and co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie in London (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Pitt said he relished working alongside heavyweights DiCaprio and Margot Robbie, who plays Manson victim Sharon Tate, because it meant he could share the load.

Asked about Titanic star DiCaprio, he said: “He’s good as gold. It’s nice to have a heavyweight with you carrying the load. Margot too.”

He added that for acclaimed film-maker Tarantino the creative process was like religion.

“For him cinema, television and even music, it’s his religion, it’s his church.

“He’s not the only one who can do it – but he’s the one who is really going to get into those details.

“It’s going to be a really different flavour. It’s an interesting approach to the film. It’s not so much a drama story. It’s more a day in the life in ’69 of these characters.”

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood is released in UK cinemas on August 14.

