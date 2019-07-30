In Pictures: Hollywood stars dazzle at Once Upon A Time… premiere

30th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The UK premiere of the latest Quentin Tarantino film was held in Leicester Square.

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood UK Premiere – London

Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie took to the red carpet in Leicester Square for the premiere of the latest Quentin Tarantino film.

The stars were out in London for the UK premiere of Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.

Joining them on the red carpet were co-stars Damian Lewis and Lena Dunham.

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood UK Premiere – London
The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Daniella Pick with director Quentin Tarantino (Isabel Infates/PA)
Daniella Pick with director Quentin Tarantino (Isabel Infates/PA)
Margot Robbie (Isabel Infatnes/PA)
Margot Robbie (Isabel Infatnes/PA)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Brad Pitt (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Brad Pitt (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Lena Dunham
Lena Dunham (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Damian Lewis with wife Helen McCrory (Isabel Infates/PA)
Damian Lewis with wife Helen McCrory (Isabel Infates/PA)
Katherine Langford (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Katherine Langford (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Jacqui Ainsley with Guy Ritchie (Isabel Infates/PA)
Jacqui Ainsley with Guy Ritchie (Isabel Infates/PA)
Lottie Moss (Isabel Infates/PA)
Lottie Moss (Isabel Infates/PA)
Simon Pegg (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Simon Pegg (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Jamie Laing and Spencer Matthews (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Jamie Laing and Spencer Matthews (Isabel Infantes/PA)

© Press Association 2019

