In Pictures: Hollywood stars dazzle at Once Upon A Time… premiere

In Pictures: Hollywood stars dazzle at Once Upon A Time… premiere30th Jul 19 | Entertainment News
The UK premiere of the latest Quentin Tarantino film was held in Leicester Square.
Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie took to the red carpet in Leicester Square for the premiere of the latest Quentin Tarantino film.
The stars were out in London for the UK premiere of Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.
Joining them on the red carpet were co-stars Damian Lewis and Lena Dunham.
