Maura Higgins: Tommy and Molly-Mae should have won Love Island

The Irish grid girl said she thought the pair ‘had it in the bag’.

Love Island’s Maura Higgins has said runners-up Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague should have triumphed in the show’s live final.

The couple – favourites among the public and bookmakers – were beaten to the £50,000 prize by new couple Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

Many viewers noticed the look of confusion and disbelief on Maura’s face when Monday’s result was announced.

The Irish grid girl, who became a fan favourite for her no-nonsense attitude, said boxer Tommy and influencer Molly-Mae deserved the crown because they had found “genuine love”.

She said: “You know what, I’m not going to lie, I was shocked. Obviously I love Greg and Amber to bits but it’s Love Island. Molly and Tommy have found love. It’s genuine love.

“I was without a doubt shocked. I thought they had it in the bag.”

She also rubbished claims that Molly-Mae had faked her feelings for Tommy to win the Virgin Media Two show.

“Molly-Mae is the most genuine girl I’ve ever met in my life. She’s amazing,” she said.

“She is without a doubt besotted by Tommy. And vice versa. They are the perfect couple.”

Maura coupled up with Curtis Pritchard after pursuing the professional dancer following his split with “half-girlfriend” Amy Hart, who then quit the show.

The Islanders' reactions to Greg and Amber's win are everything. ???? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ITTu8keoH9 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 30, 2019

She said the pair had not yet had sex but planned to do so as soon as possible.

Maura said: “No, we’ve actually not had a chance. Let’s just say I’m sure we will get it done.”

Curtis said he planned to speak to Amy as soon as Love Island bosses returned his phone but denied claims he wanted to revive their romance.

He said: “Amy is a fantastic young lady but I am very, very happy with Maura and she has brought out an amazing side to me.

“I can’t wait to see a future with her and just spend time with Maura on the outside.

“We are obviously going to be working quite a lot but I can’t wait to do something together with Maura. Plan first dates, do some wild things, go out for a drink.”

Irish native Maura also confirmed that she planned to move to London as soon as possible.





© Press Association 2019