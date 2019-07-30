Performers announced for New York’s Global Citizen Festival

Queen and Adam Lambert, Pharrell Williams and Alicia Keys are among the acts.

Organisers also announced OneRepublic, H.E.R and Carole King are among the other artists who will appear at the event on the Great Lawn in New York’s Central Park on September 28.

Special performances are planned by French Montana, Ben Platt, and Jon Batiste & Stay Human.

The Global Citizen Festival lineup is out! Listen to an exclusive interview with one of this year's headliners at 7:50 a.m. ET on @iheartradio with @elvisduran. Start taking action to earn your tickets in the Global Citizen app. https://t.co/QYLEBeHxVl — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) July 30, 2019

Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman will return as hosts.

The festival calls on government and businesses to fight infectious diseases, empower women and girls around the world, combat plastic pollution and provide quality education for all.

Hugh Jackman and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, host the 2018 Global Citizen Festival in New York’s Central Park (Evan Agostini/AP)

Queen’s Brian May says the group believes the “concert will be a milestone” to generate practical solutions to the world’s troubles.

MSNBC will simulcast the festival and iHeartMedia will broadcast the festival on its radio stations nationwide.

