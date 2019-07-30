Performers announced for New York’s Global Citizen Festival

30th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

Queen and Adam Lambert, Pharrell Williams and Alicia Keys are among the acts.

Alicia Keys

Queen and Adam Lambert, Pharrell Williams and Alicia Keys are some of the headliners at the 2019 Global Citizen Festival.

Organisers also announced OneRepublic, H.E.R and Carole King are among the other artists who will appear at the event on the Great Lawn in New York’s Central Park on September 28.

Special performances are planned by French Montana, Ben Platt, and Jon Batiste & Stay Human.

Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman will return as hosts.

The festival calls on government and businesses to fight infectious diseases, empower women and girls around the world, combat plastic pollution and provide quality education for all.

Global Citizen Festival
Hugh Jackman and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, host the 2018 Global Citizen Festival in New York’s Central Park (Evan Agostini/AP)

Queen’s Brian May says the group believes the “concert will be a milestone” to generate practical solutions to the world’s troubles.

MSNBC will simulcast the festival and iHeartMedia will broadcast the festival on its radio stations nationwide.

© Press Association 2019

