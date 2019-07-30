Sam Claflin appears as Oswald Mosley in Peaky Blinders trailer

30th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

He will meet Tommy Shelby at parliament.

Sam Claflin performs a Nazi salute as he appears as Oswald Mosley in the first trailer for the new series of Peaky Blinders.

The Me Before You actor joins the cast as the leader of the British Union of Fascists as the drama moves into a time of unrest in British politics.

The clip opens with voiceover from Cillian Murphy’s gangster turned MP Tommy Shelby saying: “There is God, and then there are the Peaky Blinders.

“We own the ropes. Who’s gonna hang us now, eh?”

His sister Ada, played by Sophie Rundle, tells him: “No one is gonna hang you, Tommy. You’re gonna hang yourself.”

The trailer also show the return of Helen McCrory as Polly Gray and Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby, as well as the arrival of a new character played by Anya Taylor-Joy.

It also features the first meeting between Shelby and Mosley, as Claflin says: “Mr Shelby, you have come to my attention.”

The fascist leader can also be seen declaring “England lives tonight and marches on” amidst protesters wielding banners saying Mosley Out.

The trailer also features fire and explosions, as well as a shot of McCrory wielding a gun, all set to the song Strange Weather by Anna Calvi, who composed the score this year.

Peaky Blinders returns to BBC One soon.

© Press Association 2019

Pretty Little Thing has turned that viral red wine-stained jumpsuit into an outfit you can actually buy
Emmerdale stars Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden welcome third baby
Una Healy on her fitness routine, her tips for coping with stress and how a good cup of tea can cure anything

7 lessons we can learn from this year’s Love Island couples, according to a relationship expert

Love Island’s previous winners – where are they now?

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Love Island final: How to tell if a holiday romance will actually last