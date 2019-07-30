James Corden on Gavin & Stacey special: We wrote the new script over FaceTime

The actor and TV presenter features on the cover of British GQ’s September issue.

James Corden has said he does not want the forthcoming Gavin & Stacey special to be seen as a “career-emergency, break-the-glass decision”.

Created by Corden and Ruth Jones, and also starring Mathew Horne and Joanna Page, the special will air on BBC One on Christmas Day.

Corden, who features on the cover of British GQ’s September issue, told the magazine: “We would’ve hated for Gavin & Stacey to be seen as something we’re reviving in a panic, over no longer being relevant … we’re hoping it won’t be seen as this career-emergency, break-the-glass decision”.

James Corden co-wrote the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special with Welsh actress Ruth Jones over FaceTime (Simon Webb)

The actor and television presenter, who is based in Los Angeles, said he and Welsh actress Jones wrote the script over FaceTime.

He said: “I would get up at 4am, and work with Ruth until it was time to take Max to school. We didn’t tell anyone we were doing it, certainly not the BBC.

“We thought ‘We’ll do it for us and we’ll know if it’s right’. We’ve seen too many people ruin what they’ve done – for no reason.”

The 30-year-old has made a name for himself in the US as the host of The Late Late Show, which he has fronted since 2015.

Having landed a string of roles in high-profile films, including a part in Ocean’s 8 and the forthcoming live action remake of the musical Cats, he said he has only just become “comfortable” with being famous.

James Corden appears on the front cover of the September issue of GQ magazine, as well as inside (Simon Webb/PA)

He told British GQ: “I would say, in the last 12 months, that, OK, I understand the version of me that people want to meet, and I’ll give them that, and that’s all righ, ‘cos it’s actually harder, it’s more work to be rude and abrupt. And I don’t want to be that ‘Do you mind?’ person.”

The Gavin & Stacey Christmas special will see Horne return as Gavin and Page will reprise her role as Stacey, alongside Corden’s character Smithy and Rob Brydon’s Bryn.

The September issue of British GQ is available on newsstands and digital download from August 2.

© Press Association 2019