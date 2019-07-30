Michael Sheen to narrate audio book of The Secret Commonwealth

30th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

It follows the first Book Of Dust volume, La Belle Sauvage.

Good Omens premiere – London

Michael Sheen will return to narrate the audio book of Philip Pullman’s The Secret Commonwealth: The Book Of Dust Volume Two, it has been announced.

The Welsh actor previously narrated the first volume in The Book Of Dust sequence, La Belle Sauvage, in 2017.

Following on from the events of the His Dark Materials series and La Belle Sauvage, the second volume finds heroine Lyra Silvertongue as an independent young woman, forced to navigate a complex and dangerous new world.

Philip Pullman
Philip Pullman’s The Secret Commonwealth: The Book Of Dust Volume Two (PA)

It sees her venture far beyond the edges of Oxford, across Europe and into Asia, in search of an elusive town said to be haunted by daemons.

It will be published simultaneously in audiobook, hardback and ebook formats on October 3.

Sheen said: “There’s something wonderful about being so immersed in a world that I love so much: that’s the great privilege of narrating this audiobook.

“The worlds and characters that Philip Pullman has created matter; they mean a lot to me and to other people as well, and I hope that Philip’s happy with my interpretation of the characters, their dynamics and relationships.

“I’ve become so invested in Lyra through the His Dark Materials series and into this new one.

“In The Secret Commonwealth I found myself so moved by what she goes through and what she’s struggling with.”

Pullman added: “I am thrilled that Michael Sheen will be returning to read the audiobook of The Secret Commonwealth.

“Michael was phenomenal in his reading of the characters in La Belle Sauvage, even leading to an award win last year. I have no doubt that listeners will continue to be moved and entertained by his exhilarating performance.”

