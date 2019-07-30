Love Island’s Chris: I’m closer to Harley now there are no cameras around

Chris Taylor has said he has become closer to Harley Brash since leaving Love Island.

The couple were axed from the show ahead of the final on Monday night and said they have enjoyed spending time together away from cameras.

Chris told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “We have had a good start. We have got a lot closer since we came out, since there is no-one watching us all the time.”

However, he said he found it surprisingly easy to forget he was on camera, saying: “I’ve looked back and there is a lot of random stuff that I’ve done and if I remembered that I was actually on TV, I would have been like ‘Oh maybe I shouldn’t do that’.

Harley added: “You do completely forget that there’s cameras there and you just start acting yourself the way that you go on in the outside world.”

The duo’s social media following has rocketed since they appeared on the show, with Chris racking up 478,000 followers on Instagram and Harley accumulating 168,000, but Chris said: “I didn’t look at social for about two days, I was too scared.”

He also backed the show’s winners Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea, who beat Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague in a surprise twist, saying: “Amber went on such a journey in there and it culminated in a win, it was amazing, and Greg is a really nice guy.”

© Press Association 2019