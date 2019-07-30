Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas get matching tattoos of dead dog Waldo

30th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The couple showed off their new ink on Instagram.

The 91st Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have got matching tattoos in memory of their dog, Waldo Picasso.

The couple’s Alaskan Klee Kai was reportedly killed by a car in New York last week.

The Jonas Brothers singer shared a photo on Instagram of the inking on his forearm, which shows the dog with his tongue hanging out.

View this post on Instagram

R.I.P. my little angel.

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

He wrote: “R.I.P. my little angel.”

Game Of Thrones star Turner shared a picture of her own version of the same tattoo, which was still red from the needle.

(Instagram)

She wrote on her Instagram story: “I miss you Waldo. Rest in peace my little baby.”

The couple got married in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas earlier this year and followed it up with a second ceremony in France in June.

They also have another dog, Porky Basquiat, who is Waldo’s brother.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Love Island final: How to tell if a holiday romance will actually last

5 common make-up mistakes and how to avoid them, according to an A-list make-up artist
5 common make-up mistakes and how to avoid them, according to an A-list make-up artist

Una Healy on her fitness routine, her tips for coping with stress and how a good cup of tea can cure anything
Una Healy on her fitness routine, her tips for coping with stress and how a good cup of tea can cure anything

7 lessons we can learn from this year’s Love Island couples, according to a relationship expert

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Pretty Little Thing has turned that viral red wine-stained jumpsuit into an outfit you can actually buy

Pretty Little Thing has turned that viral red wine-stained jumpsuit into an outfit you can actually buy
Leona Lewis marries partner Dennis Jauch in Italy

Leona Lewis marries partner Dennis Jauch in Italy
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Want your little ones to love gardening? Here are the tools to give them a head start

Want your little ones to love gardening? Here are the tools to give them a head start
Want your little ones to love gardening? Here are the tools to give them a head start

Love Island final: How to tell if a holiday romance will actually last