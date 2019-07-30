Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie to attend Tarantino premiere

The trio star in Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.

LA Premiere of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie will bring a touch of old Hollywood to London at the premiere of their latest film.

They will be joined in Leicester Square by writer and director Quentin Tarantino for the UK premiere of Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.

Set against the backdrop of the Manson murders, DiCaprio plays TV star Rick Dalton and Pitt plays his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth in Tarantino’s ninth film.

Robbie plays Sharon Tate, the actress wife of Roman Polanski, who was murdered by the Manson family in 1969 when she was heavily pregnant.

Also in attendance will be co-stars Damian Lewis, who plays Steve McQueen, and Lena Dunham.

The film was first shown at the Cannes Film Festival in May, where it premiered in competition.

The film has since premiered in Los Angeles, where Britney Spears, Pierce Brosnan and Rob Lowe were among the attendees.

It raked in 40 million dollars (£32 million) at the US box office over the weekend, giving Tarantino the biggest opening of his career.

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood is released in UK cinemas on August 14.

© Press Association 2019

