Maxine Peake cancels play to highlight plight of Palestinian actors

30th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The actress was due to appear in one-person piece Obliterated.

Maxine Peake

Maxine Peake has cancelled a play in London to highlight the plight of Palestinian playwrights and other artists targeted by the Israeli authorities.

The actress was due to appear in one-person piece Obliterated, by acclaimed UK-based Palestinian playwright Ahmed Masoud, at Amnesty International UK’s east London headquarters on August 9.

However, the pair have called it off as a protest “because art should not be targeted by soldiers”.

Maxine Peake poster
Maxine Peake poster (Amnesty International)

The fully booked free performance would have marked exactly a year since the Mishal Cultural Centre – the only working theatre in Gaza, which housed numerous arts projects in the beleaguered Palestinian territory – was destroyed by an Israeli air strike.

Peake said: “There was once a theatre that was obliterated. There was a show that did not go on.

“Our play is cancelled because art should not be targeted by soldiers or anyone else, in Gaza or anywhere else.

“The show is cancelled. The show must not go on – until we, they, all of us, are free.”

Masoud said: “I am an artist from Gaza and I was shocked by what happened to the only theatre in Gaza. How could a theatre be bombed just like that, without any warning?

“A theatre is not part of a conflict – I cannot stay silent about the bombing of a theatre.”

The theatre-goers who reserved tickets for the one-night-only performance have been informed of the reasons for the play’s cancellation.

They received an email and a special video message from the actress, which included the moving recital of a poem from the Palestinian poet Farah Chamma.

Kate Allen, Amnesty International UK’s director, said: “The cultural life of Palestinians is effectively at the mercy of the occupying Israeli forces, and this cancelled event is just a very small reminder of the harsh everyday realities confronting anyone involved in the arts in the occupied Palestinian territory.

“Amazingly, despite everything, Palestinian playwrights, writers and poets are still producing wonderful work, but they shouldn’t have to endure roadblocks, arrests, physical threats and the out-and-out destruction of their arts centres.

“We’re calling for the Israeli authorities to end their persecution of Palestinian artists.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Una Healy on her fitness routine, her tips for coping with stress and how a good cup of tea can cure anything

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Emmerdale stars Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden welcome third baby
Emmerdale stars Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden welcome third baby

Love Island final: How to tell if a holiday romance will actually last

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Want your little ones to love gardening? Here are the tools to give them a head start

Want your little ones to love gardening? Here are the tools to give them a head start
7 lessons we can learn from this year’s Love Island couples, according to a relationship expert

7 lessons we can learn from this year’s Love Island couples, according to a relationship expert
Cumberbatch and Oyelowo to lend voices to The Tiger Who Came To Tea adaptation

Cumberbatch and Oyelowo to lend voices to The Tiger Who Came To Tea adaptation
Leona Lewis marries partner Dennis Jauch in Italy

Leona Lewis marries partner Dennis Jauch in Italy
Leona Lewis marries partner Dennis Jauch in Italy

Una Healy on her fitness routine, her tips for coping with stress and how a good cup of tea can cure anything