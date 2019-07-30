Natalie Portman: Women get valued for their looks

30th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The actress also said women are ‘socialised to believe that we’re not feeling angry’.

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman has said she constantly fights against being judged for her looks.

The Oscar-winning actress, 38, said women tend to be “valued” for their appearance.

She told Harper’s Bazaar magazine: “As a woman, you are constantly fighting against only being valued for your looks, because it becomes a very tenuous thing, to be defined by the gaze of others, the opinion of others.

Natalie Portman in Harper’s Bazaar (Harper’s Bazaar UK/ Pamela Hanson)

“And beauty is, by definition, ephemeral, it’s a thing that you can’t trap in time, it’s a butterfly, it lives for a second.

“So to make a lifetime worthwhile and have meaning cannot rest on beauty.”

Portman also said she feels women have been “socialised to believe that we’re not feeling angry – we’re feeling sad, we’re feeling upset”.

She said: “And when I realised that, there was a sudden shift in my mind, and I thought, ‘Oh my God, all those times when I would burst into tears, I was actually angry!’

“I just didn’t know how to express it!”

The actress’s latest role is as an astronaut in Lucy In The Sky, which was produced by Reese Witherspoon.

Explaining how she chooses her film roles, the mother of two said: “I just feel weird if I’m at work pretending to be a mom to some kid who’s not my kid.

Natalie Portman in Harper’s Bazaar (Harper’s Bazaar UK/Pamela Hanson)

“So I’ve been trying out wild experiences like being an astronaut or a pop star.”

The September issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK is on sale from Friday August 2.

Lucy In The Sky is released in the UK this year.

© Press Association 2019

