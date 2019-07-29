Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea win Love Island 2019

Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea have won Love Island 2019.

The couple beat favourites Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury to win the ITV2 series.

They looked stunned as host Caroline Flack told them they were the winning couple.

Amber said she could “not believe it”, while Greg added: “This is crazy.”

Amber and Greg are your #LoveIsland 2019 winners!

Runners up Molly-Mae and Tommy said they were thrilled for Amber and Greg.

“Amber has had a hard time in here, she deserves everything that’s coming to her,” said boxer Tommy.

As well as the title, the winning couple were given a cheque for £50,000.

Their romance was put to the test when Flack told them they had to choose envelopes, one containing the money and one empty, and the person with the money had to decide whether to share it.

Greg picked the envelope with the £50,000 and chose to share it with Amber.

The lovebirds beat two other couples in the grand final on Monday night.

Ovie Soko and India Reynolds came third, and Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins came fourth.

Ovie and India came in third place!

Curtis and Maura have landed fourth place!

During the final episode, the contestants made declarations of love to each other as they attended a romantic summer ball.

Greg penned a poem for Amber, in which he said he loved that she was “unique”.

Amber, who had a tough time earlier in the series when she was ditched by Michael Griffiths, replied that Greg had changed her experience at the 11th hour.

“You picked me up when I was at my most vulnerable and helped me to rediscover my smile,” she said.

The series has been a huge hit, with millions of people tuning in for the couplings, dumpings and drama. It was viewed by more than six million people at its peak this year.

It has been announced that next year the show will run for two series.

