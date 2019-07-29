Emmerdale stars Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden welcome third baby

29th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The couple already have two sons called Buster and Bowie.

Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden

Emmerdale stars Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden have welcomed their third baby together.

Actress Webb posted a picture of their new arrival on social media on Monday.

The newborn, whose face is not in the picture, is wearing a babygro saying “Baby Wolf”.

Webb wrote: “BaByWoLf#3 has joined the crazy gang. We’re in a bubble of newborn’ness heaven.”

The couple have yet to announce the baby’s name.

The soap stars already have two sons called Buster and Bowie.

Webb, who plays Debbie Dingle in the ITV soap, started dating Wolfenden, who plays David Metcalfe, in 2007 and they tied the knot in 2018.

© Press Association 2019

