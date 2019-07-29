Love Island final kicks off with summer ball

The winners of the ITV2 show will win £50,000.

The Love Island final got under way with a romantic summer ball that saw the contestants swap their usual swimwear for tuxes and evening dresses.

The last episode of the ITV2 dating show saw the four remaining couples – Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague, Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard, Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea and Ovie Soko and India Reynolds – take a dance lesson ahead of the big bash.

The Love Island girls were then told they could go shopping for outfits for the event.

The contestants are also set to make declarations of love to each other, before the winners are crowned and the £50,000 prize is given out.

