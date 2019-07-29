Sir Elton John celebrates 29 years of sobriety

Sir Elton John has celebrated 29 years of sobriety, saying he was “a broken man” before he sought help for substance abuse.

The singer-songwriter, 72, marked the milestone on social media, posting a picture on Instagram of a medallion he received for the achievement.

He wrote: “29 years ago today, I was a broken man.

“I finally summoned up the courage to say 3 words that would change my life: ‘I need help’.”

The Rocketman also expressed his gratitude to those who had helped him with his recovery.

“Thank you to all the selfless people who have helped me on my journey through sobriety,” he said.

“I am eternally grateful.”

