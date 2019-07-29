Sir Elton John celebrates 29 years of sobriety

29th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The singer previously struggled with substance abuse.

Sir Elton John

Sir Elton John has celebrated 29 years of sobriety, saying he was “a broken man” before he sought help for substance abuse.

The singer-songwriter, 72, marked the milestone on social media, posting a picture on Instagram of a medallion he received for the achievement.

He wrote: “29 years ago today, I was a broken man.

“I finally summoned up the courage to say 3 words that would change my life: ‘I need help’.”

The Rocketman also expressed his gratitude to those who had helped him with his recovery.

“Thank you to all the selfless people who have helped me on my journey through sobriety,” he said.

“I am eternally grateful.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Who are the 15 cover stars in Meghan’s issue of British Vogue?

Four couples to battle it out during Love Island’s live final
Four couples to battle it out during Love Island’s live final

5 common make-up mistakes and how to avoid them, according to an A-list make-up artist
5 common make-up mistakes and how to avoid them, according to an A-list make-up artist

Una Healy on her fitness routine, her tips for coping with stress and how a good cup of tea can cure anything

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
7 lessons we can learn from this year’s Love Island couples, according to a relationship expert

7 lessons we can learn from this year’s Love Island couples, according to a relationship expert
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Cumberbatch and Oyelowo to lend voices to The Tiger Who Came To Tea adaptation

Cumberbatch and Oyelowo to lend voices to The Tiger Who Came To Tea adaptation
Cumberbatch and Oyelowo to lend voices to The Tiger Who Came To Tea adaptation

Who are the 15 cover stars in Meghan’s issue of British Vogue?