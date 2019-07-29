Ed Sheeran set for third week at number one with collaborations album

Kaiser Chiefs look set to have the highest new entry in the albums chart.

Ed Sheeran is on course for a third week at number one in the album chart.

The singer-songwriter’s No 6 Collaborations Project has already spent two weeks at the summit and is leading the field at the midweek stage, the Official Charts Company said.

Sheeran leads Kaiser Chiefs, who are at two and are set to have the highest new entry with their latest record, Duck.

Duck is the seventh album from the Leeds pop-rockers. All six of their previous studio offerings have peaked in the top 10, with 2007’s Yours Truly, Angry Mob and 2014’s Education, Education, Education & War both reaching the top spot.

Ricky Wilson of the Kaiser Chiefs (Ian West/PA)

Elsewhere in the top 10, ska group The Dualers are on course for their first top 40 album to date as Palm Trees And 80 Degrees starts at number five, and Icelandic group Of Monsters And Men could score a third consecutive top 10 album with Fever Dream currently at six.

Other albums set for big entries this week are The Search by rapper NF, which is at eight, and BTS’s video games soundtrack album BTS World, which is at nine.

Further down, Nigerian singer-songwriter Burna Boy currently sits at 16 with his fourth studio album African Giant.

Soft Cell’s farewell live album Say Hello Wave Goodbye: The O2 London rounds out the midweek new entries at 23.

