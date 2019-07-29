Documentary to chronicle career of actress Rita Moreno

29th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

She is one of a select group to win Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards.

PBS will air a documentary on EGOT winner Rita Moreno, the network has announced.

Rita Moreno: The Girl Who Decided To Go For It will chart her decades-long career.

It will feature interviews, archival footage, reenactments of Moreno’s childhood and animation.

Norman Lear and Lin-Manuel Miranda have partnered to produce the project, slated to air in 2020.

Theatre – ‘She Loves Me’ – Lyric Theatre – London
Rita Moreno is swept off her feet by Gary Miller as they rehearse a tango at the Lyric Theatre (Archive/PA)

Moreno is currently filming the Steven Spielberg remake of West Side Story.

She won a best supporting actress Oscar for the film in 1962.

Her sitcom One Day At A Time, produced by Lear and co-starring Justina Machado, was just saved from cancellation by Pop TV after three seasons on Netflix.

She is one of few people to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award, making her an EGOT winner.

© Press Association 2019

