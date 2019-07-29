Paula Williamson, the actress who married Charles Bronson, found dead aged 38

Staffordshire Police said she was found at a house in Stoke-on-Trent on Monday.

Paula Williamson

Actress Paula Williamson, who married notorious prisoner Charles Bronson, has been found dead.

Staffordshire Police said the 38-year-old was found at a house in Stoke-on-Trent at 7am on Monday.

Ms Williamson, who said last month the couple had applied to have their marriage annulled, had played minor roles in Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

Paula Williamson with a Charles Bronson look-alike
Paula Williamson with a Charles Bronson look-alike (Victoria Jones/PA)

She met the renowned criminal in prison in late 2016 and they were married in November 2017.

She told the Sun in June that the couple expected the annulment process to take two weeks, adding: “It’s sad. It’s never nice and I have been left with absolutely nothing.

“I have lost all my work because I married this man as well as family and friends.

“I don’t believe in mistakes or regrets.”

Police said they were called to a house on Gordon Avenue in Sneyd Green and have confirmed that the death is not deemed to be suspicious.

A spokesman for the Staffordshire force said: “A woman from Stoke-on-Trent who was found dead this morning has been named as Paula Williamson, aged 38.

Charles Bronson
Renowned criminal Charles Bronson (PA)

“Paula’s body was found in a house on Gordon Avenue, Sneyd Green, at around 7am.

“A post mortem will take place to establish the cause of death but the death is not being treated as suspicious.

“A report is now being prepared for the coroners.”

