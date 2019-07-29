Paula Williamson, actress and wife of Charles Bronson, found dead aged 38

29th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

Staffordshire Police said she was found at a house in Stoke-on-Trent on Monday.

Paula Williamson

Actress Paula Williamson, the wife of notorious prisoner Charles Bronson, has been found dead.

Staffordshire Police said the 38-year-old was found at a house in Stoke-on-Trent at 7am on Monday.

Ms Williamson, who was set to be divorced from Bronson, had played minor roles in Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

Paula Williamson with a Charles Bronson look-alike
Paula Williamson with a Charles Bronson look-alike (Victoria Jones/PA)

She met the renowned criminal in prison in late 2016 and they were married in November 2017.

Police said they were called to a house on Gordon Avenue in Sneyd Green and have confirmed that the death is not deemed to be suspicious.

A spokesman for the Staffordshire force said: “A woman from Stoke-on-Trent who was found dead this morning has been named as Paula Williamson, aged 38.

Charles Bronson
Renowned criminal Charles Bronson (PA)

“Paula’s body was found in a house on Gordon Avenue, Sneyd Green, at around 7am.

“A post mortem will take place to establish the cause of death but the death is not being treated as suspicious.

“A report is now being prepared for the coroners.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Grandmother tribute as blogger Deliciously Ella names baby after Tessa Jowell

Will 2019 be the year low-rise jeans make a comeback?
Will 2019 be the year low-rise jeans make a comeback?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Who are the 15 cover stars in Meghan’s issue of British Vogue?

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

7 lessons we can learn from this year’s Love Island couples, according to a relationship expert

7 lessons we can learn from this year’s Love Island couples, according to a relationship expert
Leona Lewis marries partner Dennis Jauch in Italy

Leona Lewis marries partner Dennis Jauch in Italy
Cumberbatch and Oyelowo to lend voices to The Tiger Who Came To Tea adaptation

Cumberbatch and Oyelowo to lend voices to The Tiger Who Came To Tea adaptation
Una Healy on her fitness routine, her tips for coping with stress and how a good cup of tea can cure anything

Una Healy on her fitness routine, her tips for coping with stress and how a good cup of tea can cure anything
Una Healy on her fitness routine, her tips for coping with stress and how a good cup of tea can cure anything

Grandmother tribute as blogger Deliciously Ella names baby after Tessa Jowell