Love Island contestants to make last declarations as final looms

Tommy Fury will tell Molly-Mae Hague he wants “my heart to speak to you, not my mouth” as he makes his final declaration of affection ahead of the Love Island final.

The couple will battle it out to be crowned winners of the ITV2 show on Monday night, alongside Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard, Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea, and Ovie Soko and India Reynolds.

In scenes that will air during the final episode, all four couples will attend the Love Island 2019 summer ball, where they will offer their declarations of love.

Tommy will begin to read his out before dropping his cards to the floor and saying: “This isn’t me. I want my heart to speak to you, not my mouth.

“From the first moment I walked up into the Hideaway, I instantly knew I had seen the most beautiful girl on this entire planet.

“You’re absolutely everything I’ve ever wanted in a girl…”

In turn, Molly-Mae tells him: “Tommy, for someone whose career depends on fighting other people, you’re the gentlest person I’ve ever met.

“You’re my best friend and the most incredible dad to our Elly-Belly (her stuffed animal).

“Thank you for showing me kindness and nothing but pure love every day.”

Curtis will begin his speech telling Maura: “Once upon a time, there was man on a journey. He had one goal in mind on his journey of crazy events.

“That goal was to find a princess. This princess wasn’t just any princess, she was the most beautiful princess in all the lands…”

Meanwhile Maura will reference Curtis’s previous relationship with Amy Hart in her speech.

She will say: “Curtis. Here before you I stand a very different woman, to the one who walked in the villa seven weeks ago.

“I had to spend my first few weeks watching somebody else fall in love with you, when all I really wanted was it to be me you were dancing with…”

Ovie Soko will tell India Reynolds she has “cheered me up and made me smile”, adding: “You’ve even had Mr Cool feeling nervous.”

He will continue: “If there was one thing I could change, it would have been that you would have come sooner…” while India will say: “I think we can all see that you were carved by angels. I couldn’t have prepared myself for what comes with it. You are so kind, caring and considerate.

“You’ve proven to me that chivalry isn’t dead…”

When it’s Amber and Greg’s turn, Greg reveals he has penned a poem for Amber, reading: “I’m going to keep this short and sweet, just like when we first came to meet.

“Up in the Hideaway sheltered from the trouble, we instantly connected and formed our own little bubble…”

Amber will in turn tell Greg: “It would be fair to say that I’ve had quite a journey in the villa this summer. There have been so many highs and then some lows, but then along came Greg.

“Thank you for helping to build me back up. You’ve always been so sweet and lovely to me and you’ve managed to bring out my soft side…”

The live final will see the remaining couples compete for the £50,000 prize money.

Series host Caroline Flack spoke about her nerves ahead of the final as she shared a photo of herself with voiceover host Iain Stirling.

She wrote on Instagram: “It’s our 5th final but I couldn’t be more nervous if I tried … shout out to all the production team, who work so hard, for making such a wonderful series … shout out to Iain who is the flavour and has made me laugh more than ever this year … and a big shout out to our islanders … we love you all …

“But the question is … who is gonna win?????? It could be any of them.”

The Love Island final takes place on ITV2 at 9pm on Monday.

