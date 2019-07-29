Arielle Free to host weekend early breakfast show on BBC Radio 1

The Scottish DJ will present the slot before the breakfast show with Matt and Mollie.

Arielle Free is to host a new weekend breakfast show for BBC Radio 1.

The Scottish DJ, who hosts the official Love Island podcast The Morning After, as well as Scrambled! on CITV, will host Weekend Early Breakfast before Weekend Breakfast With Matt (Edmondson) And Mollie (King).

Free will host the new show from Friday to Sunday, while Adele Roberts will front it from Monday to Thursday.

The show will run from 4am-6am on Friday and 5am-7am on Saturday and Sunday.

Free said: “To use a cliche, this is a dream come true for me to join the greatest radio station in the world.

“Radio 1 is the reason why I got into broadcasting in the first place and has been the soundtrack to my life.

“I’ve been a music lover ever since my mum took me from festival to festival in the womb. It’s truly an honour to wake the nation up and ready for the weekend.”

It has also been announced that King will host Best New Pop from 6am-6.30am every Friday as it moves from its current Monday timeslot, as well as her regular stint on Weekend Breakfast.

King said: “I’m really excited to be presenting Best New Pop on Fridays. I love pop music, it’s a huge passion of mine and I love discovering new talent.

“So I can’t wait to bring you all the best new pop tunes first every week on Radio 1.”

Meanwhile, Radio 1’s Wind Down, which currently run from 4am to 6am on Saturdays, will become a one-hour show from 4am to 5am on Saturday and Sunday.

