Justin Theroux mourns death of rescue dog Dolly

He shared the pet with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston.

Justin Theroux has bid an emotional farewell to his rescue dog Dolly.

The actor, who shared the white shepherd with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, wrote on Instagram: “Tonight, at sunset, after a heroic struggle… our most loyal family member and protector, Dolly A. laid down her sword and shield.

“She was surrounded by her entire family.”

He added a quote from George Vest, reading: “The one that never deserts, the one that never proves ungrateful… is the dog — faithful and true, even in death,” and continued: “Rest In Peace Dolly.”

Theroux also shared a photo of Dolly while she was alive, as well as a series of pictures of a ceremony held for her, in which she was covered in flowers.

In one picture Theroux can be seen holding hands with a woman over Dolly’s paw, while another shows both pairs of hands wrapping Dolly in a blanket.

Another photo appears to show another of the former couple’s dogs, their terrier Clyde, standing over Dolly.

Aniston previously confirmed that Dolly was named after the country singer Dolly Parton.

Aniston and Theroux also share a pit mix called Sophie.

The couple were married for two years, but announced they were splitting in February 2018.

