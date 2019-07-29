Justin Theroux mourns death of rescue dog Dolly

29th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

He shared the pet with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston.

Maniac World Premiere – London

Justin Theroux has bid an emotional farewell to his rescue dog Dolly.

The actor, who shared the white shepherd with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, wrote on Instagram: “Tonight, at sunset, after a heroic struggle… our most loyal family member and protector, Dolly A. laid down her sword and shield.

“She was surrounded by her entire family.”

He added a quote from George Vest, reading: “The one that never deserts, the one that never proves ungrateful… is the dog — faithful and true, even in death,” and continued: “Rest In Peace Dolly.”

Theroux also shared a photo of Dolly while she was alive, as well as a series of pictures of a ceremony held for her, in which she was covered in flowers.

In one picture Theroux can be seen holding hands with a woman over Dolly’s paw, while another shows both pairs of hands wrapping Dolly in a blanket.

Another photo appears to show another of the former couple’s dogs, their terrier Clyde, standing over Dolly.

Aniston previously confirmed that Dolly was named after the country singer Dolly Parton.

Aniston and Theroux also share a pit mix called Sophie.

The couple were married for two years, but announced they were splitting in February 2018.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Teen singer-songwriter Sam Wilkinson wins The Voice Kids UK

Four couples to battle it out during Love Island’s live final
Four couples to battle it out during Love Island’s live final

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Maura and Curtis meet the parents as relatives enter Love Island villa

Maura and Curtis meet the parents as relatives enter Love Island villa
Leona Lewis marries partner Dennis Jauch in Italy

Leona Lewis marries partner Dennis Jauch in Italy
Actress behind voice of Minnie Mouse dies aged 75

Actress behind voice of Minnie Mouse dies aged 75
Blackadder stars Rowan Atkinson and Stephen Fry honoured by Sir Paul McCartney

Blackadder stars Rowan Atkinson and Stephen Fry honoured by Sir Paul McCartney
Blackadder stars Rowan Atkinson and Stephen Fry honoured by Sir Paul McCartney

Teen singer-songwriter Sam Wilkinson wins The Voice Kids UK