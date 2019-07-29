Dwayne Johnson: Boris Johnson is my cousin

29th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The film star later appeared to backtrack on the joke on Twitter.

Hollywood actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has jokingly claimed that Boris Johnson is his cousin, but later backtracked on the statement on Twitter.

When the new Prime Minister was mentioned to the Jumanji star on Good Morning Britain, he replied: “He’s family, by the way; you don’t know that, but now all of Britain knows … he’s my cousin.

“It’s like looking in the mirror, every time I see Boris.”

Johnson followed up his comments with a tweet he would later delete in which he commended a comment made last week by the Tory politician in the first speech of his premiership – that “the people are our bosses”.

Johnson's tweet about Boris Johnson
(Twitter/Screengrab)

The former wrestler tweeted: “Breaking: PM Boris Johnson is in fact my cousin (though we clearly look more like twins).

“Jokes aside, PM did say something in his speech I liked – ‘the people are our bosses’.

“100% agree. The people/audience/consumer will always matter most. #ourboss”

After the tweet received some disparaging comments, it was removed within 15 minutes and Johnson appeared to backtrack.

“Well according to the people, maybe we’re not related after all,” he tweeted.

“Big mahalo to my people who I can always rely on to give me the real talk and swift perspective & education on the individual I did not know.

“Tequila on me, Britain.”

