Four couples to battle it out during Love Island’s live final

29th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

ITV2’s dating show is coming to an end after around eight weeks.

Love Island 2018

Four couples will battle it out to be crowned winners of Love Island 2019, with Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague tipped as favourites.

After about eight weeks of dumpings and drama, the winners will be announced during Monday night’s highly-anticipated live final on ITV2.

Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard, Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea and Ovie Soko and India Reynolds are also contending for the £50,000 prize money.

Caroline Flack
Love Island host Caroline Flack (Matt Crossick/PA)

Bookmakers have named Tommy and Molly-Mae as frontrunners, with Ladbrokes offering odds of 1/2 as of Sunday.

Basketball player Ovie and model India were not far behind, with odds of 15/8.

Tommy, brother of professional boxer Tyson Fury, was one of the first islanders to enter the villa. Molly-Mae followed soon after, as the first female bombshell sent in to shake things up.

The Love Island final takes place at 9pm on ITV2 on Monday.

© Press Association 2019

