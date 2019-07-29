Danny Jones and wife Georgia not ready for baby number two

The couple said they love being parents, but another child is not on their radar.

McFly star Danny Jones has said he and his wife are not yet ready to have a second child.

The musician and Voice Kids UK coach, who has 18-month-old son Cooper with wife Georgia, said being a parent can be stressful but their boy boosts their mood when times are tough.

On having another child, Danny told Hello! magazine: “We’d love it but I don’t think it would be fair to bring another child into the world while we’re so busy.

“Being a parent is tough and it does get stressful but the good moments are really good. When the lows are so low you think you can’t do it any more, he gives you a little smile and your heart goes.”

Danny and Georgia Jones with their son Cooper (Hello! magazine)

Georgia, a former Miss England who is now a presenter with a parenting series on YouTube, said: “Danny is such a great dad. He makes Cooper laugh so much and loves him to bits. He gets all the smiles and giggles.

“But we’re adamant we’re not ready for another child – it’s not on our radar.”

Reflecting on their wedding day five years ago and talking about fatherhood, Jones, 33, said: “So much has changed in our lives since that day.

“Even though you love this little human in your life, you have to love being a couple still, and having time together.

“Me and Georgia have been trying to go out on a date night for the past 18 months, which is crazy.”

The singer and guitarist added: “I replay the wedding in my head like it was yesterday. It was such an amazing day. Love is a powerful thing and we were surrounded by so many people who love us.”

The couple tied the knot at a church in Georgia’s home town of Malton, North Yorkshire, and held the reception at her parents’ home.

Georgia, 32, said: “It holds a lot of lovely memories here. I tell my parents, ‘You are never allowed to move. Not ever!’”

The couple returned to their wedding venue to mark their fifth anniversary for a photoshoot alongside Jones’s McFly and McBusted bandmates.

Read the full article in Hello! magazine, out now.

© Press Association 2019