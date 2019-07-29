Kate Humble: Animal Park is an escape from the doom and gloom of politics

TV presenter Kate Humble has said Animal Park offers viewers a chance to escape the “doom and gloom of politics”.

The ex-Springwatch star, 50, said the show, which focuses on the lives of the animals and keepers at Longleat Safari Park, could be a “great uniter” because it has “no political axe to grind”.

She joked that when the public became bored of Brexit and Boris Johnson they could engross themselves in the antics of the Wiltshire park’s panda population.

Animal Park presenters Ben Fogle and Kate Humble (Ian West/PA)

She told PA: “I think you’re absolutely right, and kind of particularly at the moment, where basically politically we’re in turmoil, and there’s a lot of either very tedious, very upsetting, very…

“There’s a lot in the news about, ‘We’re so divided as a nation’ and all of that kind of thing, and I think a programme like Animal Park is a great uniter.

“It’s got no political axe to grind, it is just a lovely watch and when you’re fed up of the B word, or the T word, or now the BJ word, and you just want to think, ‘Isn’t there something nice in the world?!’ ‘Oh yes! I can watch a koala.’”

A specialist wildlife and science presenter, Humble has also fronted shows including Wild in Africa and Seawatch.

A southern koala at the new Koala Creek enclosure in Longleat Safari Park in Wiltshire (Ben Birchall/PA)

Alongside Ben Fogle, BBC One’s upcoming Animal Park Summer Special will see Humble welcome koalas from Australia and mark 20 years since her first trip to Longleat.

She added: “There is something lovely… it is escapism. It’s not total escapism because it’s real life and everybody can go there.

“But I think you’re right, particularly at the moment, we need reminding of what a wonderful world we live in and what amazing creatures populate this world, and not everything has to be about (the) doom and gloom of politics.”

Animal Park airs weekdays on BBC One from Monday, August 5.

