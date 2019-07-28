Love Island’s Anton: Getting pied a few times definitely humbled me

The Scottish gym owner and his girlfriend Belle Hassan were dumped from the ITV2 show on Sunday night.

Dumped Love Island contestant Anton Danyluk has said being repeatedly rejected by the ITV2 show’s female contestants “definitely humbled” him.

The Scottish gym owner was evicted from the villa alongside his girlfriend Belle Hassan on Sunday night, just one day before the reality show’s final.

Anton, who was unlucky in love until Belle entered the villa via Casa Amor, said “getting pied a few times” made him think he would never find a partner.

While admitting the pair had had their ups and downs, Anton said he was “excited” to see where their relationship went at home.

Speaking after exiting the villa, he said: “My time in the villa has been mixed emotions. From the first few weeks when I thought I would never find someone. It’s definitely humbled me, the whole experience, getting pied a few times!

“I have built a family within the villa and got on with everyone so well. When Belle came in she changed my Friend Island experience into a Love Island experience. We clicked the minute we met, instantly attracted. Definitely a romantic and sexual attraction, and we’re good friends too.

“We’ve had our ups and downs but we’ve come out of the other side strong and I can’t wait to see where it goes on the outside.”

Bromley-raised make-up artist Belle said the “future looks good” for their relationship despite her being London-based and him living in Scotland.

She said: “I would like to say it holds something, we’ve got something good. We get on so well.

“We’ll take things day by day and see how it goes, but the future looks good. We’ve been genuine, real and (true) to ourselves.

“We haven’t faked anything. We haven’t allowed ourselves to get wrapped up in it all, we’re realistic about things.

🔥FIRST LOOK 🔥 It’s time to meet the parents 😱 but will everyone get the seal of approval? Caroline arrives and sends one couple packing – just before the final. Find out who gets dumped, tonight at 9pm #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/2X2AYRULhZ — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 28, 2019

“It’s cemented a solid foundation and we can hopefully get through the challenges of missing each other. The future looks good.”

Both agreed they wanted to see beauty therapist Amber Gill and rugby player Greg O’Shea win the series – and the £50,000 prize.

Anton said it would make “an amazing love story” while Belle said Greg was “man enough” to deal with Amber, who became a fan favourite for her no nonsense attitude.

Anton and Belle appear on Love Island: Aftersun on Sunday July 28 at 10pm on ITV2.

© Press Association 2019